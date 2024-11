VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Celebrations erupted in Vadluru, a village in East Godavari district, on Wednesday soon after Donald Trump clinched victory in the US presidential polls. The reason for the jubilance was Usha Vance, wife of JD Vance the US Vice-President-elect who has her roots in Vadluru. The village is three kilometres from Tanuku and 15 km from Nidavolu town.

Usha’s great grandaunt Dr Chilikuri Santhamma, who lives in Visakhapatnam, told TNIE, “I am happy that my grandniece’s husband has been elected as the US Vice-President. I wish them success.”

Usha Vance is the daughter of Santhamma’s brother-in-law’s son. A well-known and respected professor, the 96-year-old physics professor commutes 60 km daily to teach at the Centurion University in Vizianagaram.

Santhamma said she has never met Usha as she was raised in the US. “If I ever speak to Usha, I would encourage her to visit Visakhapatnam and foster good relations between the United States and India. I would also urge her to promote Sanskrit and its significance, helping to restore its importance in India,” she added.

Usha’s parents had migrated to the US in the early 80s. Her mother Lakshmi, a native of Pamarru in Krishna district, is an expert in molecular biology and biochemistry and currently works as a professor at the University of San Diego. Usha’s father Radhakrishna is well-known as Krish Chilukuri. He is an aerospace engineer. He has worked as an Aerodynamics Specialist at United Technologies Aerospace Systems and as an associate director at Collins Aerospace.