Minister Lokesh to attend VIT-AP’s int’l edu fair today

VIJAYAWADA: Vellore Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh (VIT-AP) is gearing up to host two major events in early November, aiming to bridge the gap between global education and industry innovation.

The first event, the International Higher Education Fair (IHEF) 2024, will take place on November 7 at the university’s campus. This premier event will bring together top international educational institutions to showcase a wide array of graduate, research, and professional programmes. The fair promises valuable opportunities for students to explore global academic offerings. Chief guest, IT and HRD Minister N Lokesh, will address the audience on the importance of international education in fostering global perspectives.

Tadikonda MLA, Tenali Sravan Kumar, will also offer his views on the role of international exposure in shaping the youth of Andhra Pradesh. Dr G Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor of VIT, will preside over the event, emphasising the growing need for academic excellence and international collaboration.