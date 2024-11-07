Minister Lokesh to attend VIT-AP’s int’l edu fair today

VIJAYAWADA: Vellore Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh (VIT-AP) is gearing up to host two major events in early November, aiming to bridge the gap between global education and industry innovation.
The first event, the International Higher Education Fair (IHEF) 2024, will take place on November 7 at the university’s campus. This premier event will bring together top international educational institutions to showcase a wide array of graduate, research, and professional programmes. The fair promises valuable opportunities for students to explore global academic offerings. Chief guest, IT and HRD Minister N Lokesh, will address the audience on the importance of international education in fostering global perspectives.
Tadikonda MLA, Tenali Sravan Kumar, will also offer his views on the role of international exposure in shaping the youth of Andhra Pradesh. Dr G Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor of VIT, will preside over the event, emphasising the growing need for academic excellence and international collaboration.
The following day, November 8, will see the inauguration of VIT-AP’s flagship event, VIKAS 2024, the VIT-AP Innovation & Knowledge Acquisition Summit. The summit will focus on fostering collaboration between innovators, startups, researchers, and industry leaders. Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, will serve as the chief guest, with other distinguished leaders attending. Over 150 prototypes, products, and research posters from more than 30 institutions will be showcased, highlighting cutting-edge innovation. A key feature of the summit will be the signing of 15 strategic MOUs between VIT-AP and industry partners, further strengthening academia-industry ties.
With two anticipated events, VIT-AP is set to create impact in both the fields of higher education and technology.
A key feature of the VIKAS 2024, the VIT-AP Innovation & Knowledge Acquisition Summit, will be the signing of 15 MoUs between VIT-AP and industry partners on November 8, further boosting academia-industry ties. Union Minister Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani will attend the prog