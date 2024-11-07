New parameters to test liquor quality soon

VIJAYAWADA: Excise and Prohibition Minister Kollu Ravindra has said the State government will introduce new standards and procedures to ensure the quality of liquor.

As many as 13 parameters will be introduced to test the blending, and extra-neutral alcohol and gas chromatography tests will be made available at the regional excise laboratories in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Chittoor, Kurnool and Kakinada to ensure that all types of liquor is tested as per the guidelines and regulations of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

In an official release on Wednesday, Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra said the existing testing process, which is limited to testing only extra-neutral alcohol (ENA) based on six parameters, will be modernised and more quality parameters will be added.