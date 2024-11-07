‘Safeguarding Srivari temple is top priority’

TIRUMALA: Newly-appointed chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) BR Naidu said the top priority of the Board will be to safeguard the sanctity of Srivari temple -- the world-renowned Hindu pilgrim centre -- and provide hassle-free darshan to the multitude of devotees.

Naidu officially took charge as the TTD Trust Board Chairman on Wednesday. The oath of office was administered by TTD Executive Officer (EO) J Syamala Rao at the temple’s sacred Bangaru Vakili (Golden Entrance). Following the ceremony, Naidu, accompanied by his family, had a special darshan of the presiding deity. In line with the temple tradition, Naidu first visited Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy and Swamy Pushkarini before entering the temple through the Vaikuntham Queue Complex. In a subsequent ceremony, TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary administered the oath to other new members of the TTD Trust Board.