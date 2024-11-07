Speaker highlights Constitution at CPC

VIJAYAWADA: Addressing the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) in Sydney, Australia, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu has said transparency is the foundation of the Indian Constitution.

“Legislative sessions in India are conducted openly, except in matters related to national security. This transparency is enshrined both in the Constitution and legislative rules, allowing citizens to closely follow development activities, and form their own opinions,” he said.

The Speaker highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is fostering civic engagement by telecasting Assembly sessions live. However, he acknowledged that there is still scope for improvement in ensuring full transparency, especially in House committee meetings. He suggested that there is a need for a comprehensive governance approach to make the committee proceedings accessible to the public.