Andhra Pradesh irrigation expert stresses adherence to Krishna water allocations in tribunal

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh witness and irrigation expert Anil Kumar said operational protocols of river projects should focus on fulfilling the water requirements of various dependent projects in accordance with the existing allocations as per the Krishna River Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT - I and KWDT - II) and of the projects listed in AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Telagana’s senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan cross-examined Anil Kumar before KWDT - II (Brijesh Kumar Tribunal) on Thursday. Anil said the protected utilisation on the tributaries of the Krishna river, medium and minor irrigation projects works out to 137.05 tmcft in Telangana.

Anil, who also filed an affidavit before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, said while he formulating operational protocols, he had considered the facts, allocations and details of the recognised projects to the extent they are relevant.

“My operational protocol, deals with the integrated operation of Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar for the projects which are dependent on these reservoirs. Regarding the operational protocol on the minor and medium projects, which are not common to both the states, I have suggested they can be operated independently as per the present operating procedure,” he said to a question.