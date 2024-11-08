AP Minister ensures of curbing rice smuggling as authorities seize 1,000 metric tonnes of illegally-stored rice

GUNTUR: Strict measures are underway to curb illegal Public Distribution System (PDS) rice smuggling in the State, announced Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar.

Conducting surprise inspections on Thursday, the Minister visited seven rice mills across Guntur and Palnadu districts. Authorities seized nearly 1,000 metric tonnes of illegally stocked PDS rice, and a criminal case was promptly registered.

At Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice Mill in Perecherla, officials discovered mobile dispensing units (MDU) improperly stationed. Manohar ordered the immediate seizure of these vehicles.

At Venkateswara Rice Mill, workers burned CMR (custom milled rice) bag tags, apparently to evade detection. The Minister directed officials to detain the involved workers and management for questioning.Manohar urged joint collectors, metrology, and civil supplies departments to check every rice bag and enforce regulations strictly.

His visit extended to Sitaramanjaneya Sai, Ganesh Rice Mill Flour Mill, Sri Devi Traders, Rao Rice Mill Flour Mill, and Subrahmanyeswara Rice Mill in Sattenapalli, where he scrutinised records and issued further instructions.

He reminded the public to responsibly utilise the PDS rice provided by both Central and State governments for the underprivileged.