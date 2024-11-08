CM Naidu assures of no further hike in power tariff, blames previous YSR regimes for neglecting power sector

VIJAYAWADA: Holding the previous YSRC administration responsible for the increase in power tariffs levied recently, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday assured to shield consumers from any further hikes and pledged reliable and uninterrupted power supply.

Naidu was speaking during an event where he inaugurated a 400/220 KV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) built with Rs 505 crore at Tallayapalem in Guntur district. The Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation has established the facility, the first-of-its-kind in the State, with an aim to provide uninterrupted, high-quality power to Amaravati.

At the same event, he inaugurated four other substations, built at a cost of Rs 702 crore, and also virtually laid the foundation stone for 14 AP Transco projects worth Rs 4,665 crore.

The capital region receives power from the 220/132/33 KV Tadikonda centre, but with Amaravati’s development underway, the new GIS will support future demand in the capital region. Plans include constructing a 220/33 KV power station next to the existing 400/220 KV facility at Tallayapalem, which will supply power to the 220/33 KV station to be built in Nelapadu.

Additionally, the 132 KV centre at Tadepalli will be upgraded to 220 KV, with power sourced from the Tallayapalem GIS, ensuring robust electricity distribution across the capital region.

These improvements are expected to provide an alternative to the Tadikonda station, ensuring reliable power for Thullur, Mangalagiri, Tadepalli mandals, Guntur and NTR districts, and support for regional industries.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu highlighted the efforts taken by him in the past to modernise substations and reduce transmission losses. He praised the State’s adoption of solar energy and renewable initiatives, which have contributed to lowering the State’s carbon footprint.

Describing the Tallayapalem GIS substation as a milestone in sustainable development, Naidu shared his ambitious goal to complete 12 substations and 10 new transmission lines within the next year.