Districts to be taken as a unit for SC categorisation: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with NDA Dalit MLAs at the State Secretariat on Thursday, and discussed steps need to be taken for categorisation of Scheduled Castes.

The Chief Minister is of the opinion that the SC categorisation will ensure that all the sub-castes in SCs get equal opportunities as per the population ratio, which leads to their economic uplift. Besides the Supreme Court verdict, the TDP had also made an election promise on categorisation of SCs.

“The SC categorisation will be implemented as per the population ratio by taking each district as a unit,” Naidu said. Though the SC categorisation was implemented during the erstwhile combined AP, it was stalled due to legal issues.

“In the wake of the verdict of the Apex Court in favour of the SC categorisation, all the States are gearing up for its implementation. Our government is of the view that it will be better to implement the SC categorisation by taking district as a unit to ensure that injustice is not done to anyone,” he said.