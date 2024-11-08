INTERVIEW | Vizag police crackdown on ganja cultivation, bring it down to zero in Andhra's ASR district

Due to the Visakhapatnam Range Police's efforts, no ganja crops were cultivated this year in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, a significant reduction from 347.59 acres in 2023.

Challenges persist in transportation, consumption, and distribution. In a conversation with Usha Peri, Visakhapatnam Range DIG Gopinath Jatti discussed enforcement efforts, setbacks, and the way forward.

What measures are in place to prevent ganja cultivation in the State?

This year, we successfully stopped the cultivation of ganja in the Agency areas and are promoting alternative crops. However, some locals are now cultivating in Odisha and transporting ganja back. To counter this, we're conducting cordon and search operations, enhancing monitoring at key locations, and using sniffer dogs.

Investigations are challenging due to limited judicial support. We've improved inventory processing and are training officers for financial investigations. Our strategy targets cultivation, transportation, distribution, and consumption through awareness and de-addiction efforts.

How is the coordination between the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha police?

Coordination has improved between Andhra Pradesh police and our counterparts in Odisha. We held a meeting on October 29 to streamline information sharing about suspects and cases, which we now do daily through a designated communication group. This has allowed us to track absconding suspects across borders. Previously, we faced challenges due to the lack of such meetings.

Odisha police are advanced in financial investigations, particularly in attaching properties of convicted individuals. Learning from them, we are now focusing on financial investigation as well. This collaboration marks a significant progress in combating ganja smuggling, an area that was a major challenge for us earlier.