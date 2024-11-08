INTERVIEW | Vizag police crackdown on ganja cultivation, bring it down to zero in Andhra's ASR district

Due to the Visakhapatnam Range Police's efforts, no ganja crops were cultivated this year in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, a significant reduction from 347.59 acres in 2023.
Challenges persist in transportation, consumption, and distribution. In a conversation with Usha Peri, Visakhapatnam Range DIG Gopinath Jatti discussed enforcement efforts, setbacks, and the way forward.
What measures are in place to prevent ganja cultivation in the State?
This year, we successfully stopped the cultivation of ganja in the Agency areas and are promoting alternative crops. However, some locals are now cultivating in Odisha and transporting ganja back. To counter this, we're conducting cordon and search operations, enhancing monitoring at key locations, and using sniffer dogs.
Investigations are challenging due to limited judicial support. We've improved inventory processing and are training officers for financial investigations. Our strategy targets cultivation, transportation, distribution, and consumption through awareness and de-addiction efforts.
How is the coordination between the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha police?
Coordination has improved between Andhra Pradesh police and our counterparts in Odisha. We held a meeting on October 29 to streamline information sharing about suspects and cases, which we now do daily through a designated communication group. This has allowed us to track absconding suspects across borders. Previously, we faced challenges due to the lack of such meetings.
Odisha police are advanced in financial investigations, particularly in attaching properties of convicted individuals. Learning from them, we are now focusing on financial investigation as well. This collaboration marks a significant progress in combating ganja smuggling, an area that was a major challenge for us earlier.
Why is AP a key route for ganja transportation?
Our State is a key ganja trafficking route due to its proximity to cultivation areas and better road connectivity through ASR, Anakapalle, and Visakhapatnam. In contrast, Odisha has longer transportation routes to the national highway.
Nine permanent checkpoints have been established along 13 border routes, though some areas remain unguarded. While most offenders are from Odisha, linking networks has been difficult, though we have mapped 80-90 per cent of known offenders and are working to trace the rest.
What technologies have you incorporated in to prevent ganja cultivation?
We're using drones and satellite images from ADRIN (Advanced Data Processing Research Institute) to monitor remote areas. Between October and December, we apply to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for access to ADRIN data, which maps potential ganja cultivation sites.
Based on colour-coded data, we pinpoint the geolocation, survey number, and village. Subsequently, we initiate targeted crop destruction. Over three years, image accuracy has improved. We're also exploring partnerships with companies that utilise recorded data and drone technologies to locate and destroy crops.
While testing these systems has been difficult due to reduced cultivation, we're hopeful these advancements will help address issues in remote areas where we do not have access to.
What steps are being taken to reduce ganja consumption?
Prevention is essential to reduce ganja use. Through our 'Sankalpam' programme, we are raising awareness in schools, colleges, universities, and hotels. Our next step is to engage parents, employees, and households to educate them about the harms of ganja.
We've also noted recent shifts in smuggling methods, with the contraband being concealed in various forms, including chocolates, oils, and liquids. Our focus is to stay alert to these methods and track them effectively.
How are de-addiction efforts progressing?
We're expanding addiction centres by increasing capacity and resources to help those affected. Public awareness is vital as families often overlook signs of addiction. We encourage families not to shy away from seeking help at de-addiction centres, where we guide individuals back to a healthy lifestyle.
The government has formed a five-member committee dedicated to providing alternative employment opportunities for former cultivators, ensuring they don't resort to illegal activities.
De-addiction centres are set up in Paderu, Anakapalle, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam.