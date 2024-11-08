Kuppam Vision: Major transformation planned for CM Naidu's constituency

CHITTOOR: Kuppam, the home constituency of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is set to witness significant transformation in the next five years with the implementation of ‘Kuppam Vision’ for its overall development.

The ambitious plan submitted to the State government, envisages implementation of several infrastructure and community development projects aimed at reshaping the backward region. The implementation of the plan will begin with the allocation of necessary funds.

The development blueprint covers several mandals, including Kuppam, Gudupalle, Shantipuram and Ramakuppam, and Kuppam municipality. Among the key initiatives in the blueprint, Rs 1.53 crore earmarked for filling of potholes and another Rs 52.72 crore for additional road repairs and development in the region to be taken up by the R&B Department.

The development of infrastructure in educational institutions is another key aspect of Kuppam Vision. A sum of Rs 109.70 crore has been earmarked for the development of schools in the Assembly constituency. The plan also includes development of BC hostels with Rs 1.27 crore, SC hostels with Rs 10 crore and ST hostels with Rs 2.53 crore .

Water supply and sanitation improvement are crucial components of the plan with Rs 4.17 crore earmarked for repairs of 110 water tanks. Additional investments have been proposed for the underground drainage system, upgradation of electrical infrastructure, and other development projects in Kuppam municipality.