Pemmasani promises plan of action to develop Guntur government hospital

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar pledged a comprehensive development plan to upgrade the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) over the next year.

In a meeting on Thursday with Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi, TDP MLA Mohammed Nazeer, GMC Commissioner P Srinivasulu, and GGH officials, Dr Sekhar discussed initiatives to address hospital overcrowding, improve health centre access, and advance facility upgrades.

The Minister highlighted a special action plan, ‘SAHO,’ which aims to streamline outpatient (OP) services and enhance healthcare facilities in Guntur and nearby rural areas. To alleviate the patient load, Dr Sekhar emphasised the importance of strengthening the city’s 27 urban health centres and additional primary health centres across rural zones.

Key projects discussed included the establishment of pharmacy centres at Guntur GGH and Tenali Government Hospital, the completion of a new service block with a Rs 5 crore allocation, and the removal of encroachments on six acres designated for hospital expansion in Bongaralabeedu. Dr Sekhar also addressed parking challenges and announced that HDFC Bank would contribute Rs 65 lakh for ophthalmology equipment.

He also presented a Rs 7 lakh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheque to 12-year-old Aditya, a recent liver transplant recipient.