PV Sindhu lays stone for Badminton Academy in Vishakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian badminton player and Olympic medallist PV Sindhu laid the foundation stone for the PV Sindhu Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence on Thursday.

Located in Chinna Gadili village on the outskirts of the city, the centre spans three acres. The Andhra Pradesh government had allocated the land in 2021.

Speaking at the event, Sindhu said the first step towards building a world-class facility has been taken. She explained that the badminton centre aims to foster talent across a spectrum of sports. She thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Vizag Police Commissioner Dr Shanka Brata Bagchi, and District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad for their support. Expressing that she was proud to be setting up the centre in her hometown, she said, “For the people of Vizag, this centre is a testament to our city’s potential.”

Emphasising her commitment to nurture young talent, she added, “This is not just a facility; it’s a call to action for Indian badminton to overcome challenges. I feel responsible for guiding the next generation.” The project is supported by energy solutions company Greenko and backed by Sindhu’s long-time coach, Pullela Gopichand.

On the project timeline, she explained that the academy is expected to be completed within 15 months. “We are building a truly world-class centre, integrating advanced technologies like drift control to prepare our players for global competitions,” Sindhu stressed.

Confirming that an extra acre was indeed sought, she said, “We were promised five acres. We received two acres initially, followed by an another acre later. This required us to rework the plans, which took a little longer,” she said.

On the delay in commencing construction, she said her team took the time to research some of the world’s best high-performance centres, collaborating with top architects to design a facility that truly supports high-level training. “We ensured all permissions and clearances were in place before starting,” she said.