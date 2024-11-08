YSRC to abstain from Assembly session, to hold press meets outside

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has decided not to attend the Legislative Assembly session commencing Monday. However, the party will attend the Legislative Council meeting.

Explaining the reason for their decision to abstain from the Assembly session at a media conference on Thursday, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said since the ruling NDA coalition has not given the Leader of Opposition status to him, which is nothing but denying them microphones in the Assembly to speak or raise people’s issues, it is better not to attend the session.

“Instead, we will address media conferences outside during the Assembly session, and play the role of constructive Opposition,” the YSRC chief said.

Jagan alleged that the TDP-led NDA government failed on all fronts, and asked police to stick to the rule book, and not to dance to the tunes of the ruling party, yielding to political pressure.

Mentioning the Supreme Court ruling, the former Chief Minister said notice should be given first, later magistrate permission should be taken, and then armed with a warrant a person should be arrested. Throwing all procedures to the wind, the police were picking up people for questioning, detaining them in police stations, and even arresting family members if the person facing charges was not available. “We have given phone numbers to the party activists to provide legal aid,” he said.

“The police should safeguard the dignity and decorum of their uniform as political power is not permanent, and if they continue to do the same, the YSRC legal cell will take up the issue and all erring officials will have to face the music, when we come back to power. We track down every police officer and take action,” he warned.

Jagan accused the police of detaining social media activists for questioning the corrupt practices of the NDA government during the recent floods in Vijayawada and other irregularities. Their social media posts were not new and all were reported in the media, Jagan pointed out. He deplored the negligence of the government in continuing the existing welfare schemes meant for the poor. He also slammed the NDA government for making the lands of Saraswati Power and Industries an issue out of nothing.