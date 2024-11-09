2.2k booked for alcohol consumption in open in Bapatla

GUNTUR: Stern action will be taken against those who consume alcohol in public places and cause disturbance to the public, said Bapatla SP Tushar Dudi.

Under his instructions, district police have conducted a special drive to prevent the consumption of alcohol in open places across the district and filed cases against over 2,200 people under BNS sections.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that “Alcohol addiction has been proven to be a major reason behind several crimes, causing misunderstandings among family members, and financial issues which eventually force people into committing crimes like robberies, and murders.”

He also directed the police officials to increase night patrols to prevent any untoward incidents and urged the public to give information on any illegal activity in their surroundings.