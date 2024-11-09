AP will strengthen regional connectivity with seaplane initiative, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to strengthen regional connectivity and promote tourism, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched its seaplane initiative on Saturday.

Speaking at the seaplane demo event, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underscored his commitment to revitalise the brand 'Andhra Pradesh' by investing particularly in tourism projects that will bring substantial returns.

The seaplane demo flight, piloted by the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL), witnessed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu travelling from Vijayawada to Srisailam, marking a significant milestone in the State’s aviation and tourism sectors.

At a public meeting preceding the demo flight, Naidu said, "Tourism investments could yield a six-fold return. If you spend money on infrastructure, it will return four times, while healthcare investments yield an income increase of 1.5 to 2.5 per cent, tourism offers even higher returns, with the potential for a six-fold increase. This vision underpins the seaplane project, which will position the State as a major player in tourism and attract visitors from across the globe."

Speaking on the impact of the seaplane initiative, Naidu outlined the State’s plans to extend this mode of transportation to various scenic locations. By making picturesque destinations more accessible, including Gandikota and Araku, he envisioned boosting tourism and bringing new income sources to the State.

“The joy of going to Araku and drinking coffee there is not even in Paris,” he remarked, asserting the unique experiences that the State offers. He noted that the seaplane service would also offer convenient access to historical sites, like Gandikota Fort, bringing new opportunities for development in rural and remote areas.

Earlier, speaking to mediapersons, Rammohan Naidu announced that seaplane services will be available to the public in three to four months, with affordable fares to be determined after a thorough study. He added that two routes from Prakasam Barrage to Srisailam, and Prakasam Barrage to Shamshabad Airport will be launched soon.