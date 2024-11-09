CM Chandrababu Naidu pats Eluru cops for recovery of 251 bikes

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, came across a woman who turned emotional when Eluru police recovered 251 stolen bikes and handed over them to original owners, commended the cops. In a post on ‘X’, he said, “Seeing how important that bike was to that mother, is deeply moving. Smt Nili Aliveni was devastated when the scooter she used to take her Thalassemia-affected daughter to the hospital was stolen. Her emotions, when the bike was recovered by the police, show how much it means to her.”

“For families who depend on them, bikes provide a means of daily transportation and livelihood. When a bike is stolen, families are adversely impacted. However, I am glad to note that in the last quarter alone, police recovered 251 stolen bikes and arrested 25 suspects. They are now using the latest technology to crack down on these cases and bring relief to affected families. I commend Eluru Police for their prompt action and service to people.”

Aliveni lost her new Scooty on the night of October 23 and lodged a complaint with Eluru II Town Police. On October 29, she received a phone call from the police informing her that they had recovered her two-wheeler, and asked her to collect it, much to the delight of Aliveni. When the police handed over the keys of her Scooty, she turned emotional all of a sudden and profusely thanked the police for getting her Scooty back.

The police posted her emotional speech on social media. “A moment of joy regained with the efforts of #APPolice: Eluru police recovered more than 250 bikes in the last 3 months. A mother who used to take her child suffering from Thalassemia to doctor on her scooty daily broke into tears when police recovered her hard earned #bike.”