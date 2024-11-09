Complete Sankar Vilas RoB by July 2026: Minister

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar directed officials to call tenders for construction of the Sankar Vilas R0B (Road over Bridge) soon after a detailed project report (DPR) is prepared.

During a meeting with District Collector S Naga Lakshmi and officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Roads & Building and Railway Department, and Guntur Municipal Corporation, Pemmasani studied the initial DPR for the project.

Directing the officials to set July 2026 as the deadline completing the RoB, he said, “Sankar Vilas RoB is like the heart of Guntur. An iconic model should be designed. The project should be completed within 12 to 16 months after tenders are finalised.”

Further, he directed officials to impose penalties against the concerned contractors if the project is delayed for any reason.

“Special measures should be taken to divert traffic without causing any inconvenience to commuters,” the Minister told officials.

Additionally, Pemmasani instructed NHAI officials to coordinate with revenue officials to expedite land acquisition works for the construction of the highway connecting Amaravati and Vinukonda.

He also discussed the construction of a four-lane ROB at the Syamala Nagar railway gate.

The Union Minister reviewed sanitation works under the Guntur Municipal Corporation limits and instructed civic officials to identify lands for establishing a garbage transfer station (GTS).

Expressing concern over the street dog menace in the city, he directed officials to take required measures to conduct more ABC (Animal Birth Control) operations regularly.

GMC Commissioner P Srinivasulu, MLCs K Lakshman Rao and CH Yesuratnam, MLAs B Ramanjaneyulu, G Madhavi, Mohammed Nazeer, and officials from various departments were present.