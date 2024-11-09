Ex-CM Jagan accuses govt of terrorising social media activists, lends support

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said they are fighting a draconian government, which is terrorising social media activists by flouting all democratic principles and human rights. “I am with each of the social media activists who stand for truth,” he said.

Taking to ‘X’ on Friday, Jagan posted, “We are waging a war against a demonic yellow media and it’s unethical social media. In this battle illegal detentions, undue harassment and false cases are the order of the day. I am with you in each of these battles, truth alone shall prevail.”

Speaking to the media, former minister Ambati Rambabu said, “Social media is a powerful avenue for people to voice their feelings, and when the failures of the government are being exposed, the Chandrababu Naidu government is unable to tolerate, and has been toeing the line of diversion tactics by arresting social media activists.” “We have filed a habeas corpus case in the High Court on the issue. The government should respond and the DGP is responsible for all the lawlessness and illegal detentions. We will take the fight to its logical end,” he added.