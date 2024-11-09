File PIL in SC on abuse of women on social media, Vasireddy to NCW

VIJAYAWADA: AP Women’s Commission former chairperson Vasireddy Padma has urged the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court regarding the rising incidents of heinous trolling of women on social media platforms by anti-social elements.

In a letter addressed to the NCW Chairperson on Friday, Padma said in today’s rapidly evolving technological era, it is unfortunate that anti-social elements have taken advantage of these advancements to commit malicious acts like trolling, morphing and other forms of online harassment of women.

“Such actions in the public domain have a severe impact, undermining the empowerment and dignity of women,” she observed.

“In Andhra Pradesh, the current situation has reached an alarming level, where prominent women in political positions, including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, other ministers, and their family members, are facing relentless harassment on social media. This toxic environment poses a grave obstacle to women aspiring to enter politics as well as for those venturing into social and public service fields. These malicious acts essentially crush the ambitions of women aspiring to contribute actively to the progress of our nation,” Padma mentioned in the letter, and urged the NCW to give a serious thought to end the menace.