Karthika Masam: APSRTC launches 150 special buses to tackle rush in Guntur

GUNTUR: As Karthika Masam brings a surge of devotees to Shiva temples, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has launched 150 special buses across Guntur district, in service until November 30. Last year, the RTC earned over Rs 45 lakh from 134 special buses during the season, and this year, it aims to exceed Rs 50 lakh in revenue.

To accommodate the pilgrimage rush, 45 buses are running from the Guntur 1 depot, 48 from Guntur 2, 23 from Tenali, 12 from Mangalagiri, and 22 from Ponnuru depot. RTC officials have indicated that additional buses may be deployed depending on demand.

In addition, APSRTC has introduced special ‘Pancharamshetradarshini’ and ‘Trilingadarshini’ services for temple tours. The Pancharamshetradarshini service runs every Sunday, connecting devotees to five prominent Pancharamala temples, including Amaravati, Bhimavaram, Palakollu, Draksharamam, and Samalkota. The Trilingadarshini service links Guntur with temples in Yaganti, Mahanandi, and Srisailam in Kurnool district. Special buses have also been arranged for devotees travelling to Sabarimala.

The APSRTC is further offering bus rentals for family and school trips to Suryalanka Beach in Bapatla district. Anticipating heavy turnout along the coast, the Bapatla police have implemented safety precautions, as two to three lakh devotees visit Suryalanka, Ramapuram, and Vadarevu beaches annually for the holy dip. The district administration has stationed sanitation teams, portable toilets, medical camps, ensuring clean facilities and necessary amenities.