Kolusu hits out at Jagan for backing social media activists

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders launched an all out attack on former chief minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for backing the miscreants indulged in character assassination of women through their objectionable posts on social media. They faulted his remarks on the failure of law and order in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy alleged that it was the previous YSRC government, which deteriorated the law and order. The whole country witnessed the atrocities committed during the YSRC regime, he said.

Observing that people are surprised with Jagan speaking on democracy, the I&PR Minister said it was the YSRC chief, who came up with a resolution to continue as the party president for his lifetime, Recalling that the Election Commission categorically informed that such practices would not be allowed in a democracy, the I&PR Minister said, “Jagan speaking on democracy and values is nothing but devils preaching Vedas.”

Stating that attacks against all sections were rampant during the YSRC regime, Kolusu said cases were registered against 300 BCs, 192 SCs, 58 STs, 11 minorities, 2,027 women and 205 TDP activists.

During the election time, 13 persons were murdered but no action was taken against the accused, he pointed out.

Stating that it was ridiculous on the part of Jagan to protect a person like Varra Ravindra Reddy, who put vulgar posts on social media against Jagan’s mother and sister, TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah sought to know how Jagan could describe Ravindra Reddy as innocent.

Varla said it was atrocious on the part of the YSRC chief to set up a war room by spending crores of rupees to protect the social media activists, who are posting objectionable and obscene posts against NDA leaders.