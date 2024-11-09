Mega industrial hub to come up near Ramayapatnam Port for economic growth

NELLORE: In a bid to accelerate industrial growth and attract international investments, the State government has launched plans to establish a Mega Industrial Hub near the Ramayapatnam Port in Nellore district. With the port’s construction already 80% complete, officials are eyeing opportunities to spur economic development by aligning it with large-scale industrial projects in the region.

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has outlined proposals to develop the hub across lands in the villages of Ramayapatnam-Chennayapalem, Anemadugu, and Tummalapenta in the Kavali mandal. These proposals have been submitted to the Revenue Department and relevant State agencies for approval to expedite land acquisition.

Several international firms, including Hindustan Petroleum, Indo-Solar Sobar, Johnson, and JSW Ltd, have expressed interest in establishing operations within the proposed hub.

According to a senior APIIC official, the project is expected to bring a major influx of foreign industries to Nellore, creating job opportunities and bolstering the local economy.

Strategically located along the eastern coast, the Ramayapatnam Port is seen as a crucial gateway for exports, attracting companies with high logistics needs for both domestic and global markets. The government aims to attract high-value sectors such as petrochemicals, manufacturing, and renewable energy, utilising the port’s proximity to create a major industrial centre in the State.

To facilitate the project, APIIC’s proposal includes measures to streamline land acquisition while minimising displacement impacts for local communities.

Officials are optimistic about mitigating disruptions and addressing concerns through consultations. The anticipated arrival of international firms is also expected to benefit supporting industries like housing, retail, and services, which will further boost the local economy. With APIIC’s proposal now awaiting final approvals, the Mega Industrial Hub is projected to draw substantial investments to Nellore, marking a significant step forward in the district’s economic development.