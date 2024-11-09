NTR District Collector urges consumers to complete KYC for Deepam 2.0

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector Dr Nidhi Meena announced that eligible consumers should use the doorstop KYC registration service provided by gas delivery personnel for the State’s Deepam 2.0 scheme. Launched on October 31, the scheme offers three free gas cylinders per year to eligible low-income families.

Booking for the first free cylinder can be made at any of the 55 gas agencies in the district by March 31, 2025. Eligible consumers must have a rice card, gas connection, Aadhaar, and bank account. Within 48 hours of delivery, the full cost of the gas cylinder will be directly reimbursed to the consumer’s Aadhaar-linked bank account.

For those who have not yet completed their KYC, gas delivery personnel are available to assist with KYC registration at the consumer’s residence. Consumers with inquiries or complaints can contact the toll-free number 1967 or their nearest secretariat. She encouraged all eligible consumers to take advantage of this beneficial scheme.