Polavaram hydel project crucial phase begins

VIJAYAWADA: Installation of the Stay Ring Segment at the Polavaram Hydroelectric Project commenced on Friday, marking a significant milestone in the progress of the project.

A special puja was held to inaugurate the installation process.

The Stay Ring is a critical component of the Kaplan turbine, essential for efficient power generation. The successful installation of the Stay Ring and Runner envelope will pave way for the subsequent vital construction phases — including the building of a concrete spiral casing that will house the turbine and generator, and the construction of the steel generator barrel.

A complete Stay Ring consists of four segments, each weighing 34 MT.

The project team thanked all stakeholders, including APGENCO (AP Power Generation Corporation), MEIL (Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited), for their support in executing the project.

Expert panel inspects Polavaram site

As part of the workshop on the design and construction of the Polavaram Irrigation Project, a panel — including international experts, officials from the Central Water Commission, Polavaram Project Authority, Water Resources Department and MEIL, inspected the site where the construction of the diaphragm wall has been proposed. They discussed designs for the diaphragm wall and ECRF dam.