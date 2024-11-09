RTG should be a tool for growth: Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has felt that Real Time Governance (RTG) should be the main data resource for the State government.

Chairing a meeting on RTG at the State Secretariat on Friday, the Chief Minister said the data of all the departments should be brought onto a common platform to interlink, and through this data analysis all the welfare schemes and other development programmes should be implemented effectively by the government.

“RTG should work as a support tool to the government to help the ruling dispensation at all times,” Naidu said.

As citizens still need to make several rounds to the government offices to get certificates like birth, death, residential, revenue and academic qualification documents, Naidu stressed the need for mending this system.

Announcing that the government will soon initiate steps to make WhatsApp governance available to the people to extend all kinds of services that are needed to them, the Chief Minister directed the officials to work towards this direction.

When the officials informed the Chief Minister that data with regard to 40 lakh people in the State is still not available with them, Naidu instructed them to immediately collect the data and take steps to get it interlinked.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to interlink all the houses in the State through GPS.

Minister for Information Technology and RTG Nara Lokesh informed the Chief Minister that efforts are already on to provide at least 100 services to the people through WhatsApp.