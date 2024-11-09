Sharmila seeks resignation of YSRC MLAs

VIJAYAWADA: With the YSRC announcing to boycott the Assembly session to be commenced from November 11, APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy demanded the resignations of YSRC MLAs for their failure to discharge their duties.

If the YSRC MLAs, including the party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, lack the guts to attend the Assembly session, they should resign to their posts, she demanded.

Speaking to mediapersons after attending the Congress programme in Machilipatnam of Krishna district on Friday, Sharmila raised the demand.

Participating in the event, Sharmila called for the conduct of caste census in the State, emphasising that the Congress party is “committed to the development of Backward Classes (BCs).”

Demanding that every State government should conduct the caste census to ensure justice for BCs, the APCC chief wanted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take the initiative in this regard.