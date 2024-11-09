YSRC social media activist ‘arrested’ at Mahbubnagar border

KADAPA: A special team of police officers reportedly arrested Varra Ravindra Reddy, a social media activist associated with the YSRC, at Mahbubnagar border in Telangana on Thursday on the charges of posting derogatory content against TDP leaders under the previous administration.

It has been learnt that Kadapa police had served a notice on him under Section 41A, arrested him near Pulivendula on Tuesday and subsequently released him on Wednesday. However, when Rajampet police attempted to nab him for investigation into another case for similar charges, Varra Ravindra allegedly managed to flee. Consequently, four special teams with officers from Kadapa, Pulivendula, Kamalapur, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru were formed to trace him. The police officers found him near Mahbubnagar and escorted him back to Kadapa under tight security to continue investigation.

The activist has been accused of posting hateful comments targeting TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, TDP leader Vangalapudi Anitha and then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cousin YS Sunitha.