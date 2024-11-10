Act tough on abusive social media posts: Andhra Pradesh Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha directed police to act tough on abusive social media posts against political leaders, women and other sections of society.

The Home Minister, along with DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and Intelligence Chief Mahesh Chandra Laddha, held a video conference with all the district SPs and Commissioners of Police, and reviewed the law and order situation in the State.

She said the State government is committed to exploring special legislative measures for effective prosecution of those involved in social media abuse. The SPs were directed to take stern action under stringent legal sections related to organised crime and criminal conspiracy to send a strong message to those involved in making objectionable social media posts.

Social media cells have been set up at the DGP’s office and in all the districts to curb the social media abuse effectively. Anitha directed the SPs to focus on cases of missing women and girls and constitute special teams to intensify the probe. “The DGP should hold daily reviews through teleconferences to closely monitor the progress in the investigation of these cases, and implement corrective measures if needed,” Anitha said, and proposed the establishment of special courts to expedite the prosecution of offences against women and children.

DGP calls on Dy CM

Earlier in the day, DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao called on Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s camp office in Mangalagiri. It is learnt that the DGP briefed Pawan Kalyan about the law and order situation, and steps being taken to control social media abuse. The DGP’s visit to the Deputy Chief Minister’s office assumes significance as the latter is critical of the police.