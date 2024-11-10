Andhra Pradesh govt fills 62 nominated posts in the second list

VIJAYAWADA: The second list of nominated posts was released by the TDP-led NDA government on Saturday. After filling the chairperson posts for 20 corporations in the first list, the government recently appointed the Trust Board to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), and announced the second list of nominated posts for several corporations.

Apart from leaders of TDP, JSP and BJP, the government accommodated Chaganti Koteswara Rao, spiritual preacher, as Advisor to Students Ethics and Values. He has been given the Cabinet rank.

Out of the total 62 posts for various corporations, including four APSRTC regional boards announced in the second list, the TDP took 49, while the JSP and the BJP were given 10 and 3 posts.

TDP senior leader and former chairman of AP Legislative Council Mohammad Sharif was given the Minority Affairs Advisor post with the Cabinet rank. Sharif was instrumental in sending the APCRDA repeal bill to the select committee when the previous YSRC government tried to repeal it.

TDP spokespersons Kommareddy Pattabhiram and GV Reddy were also given the chairperson posts of Andhra Pradesh Swachh Andhra Corporation, and AP State Fibernet Limited respectively. Former minister Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao was made the Chairman of AP Forest Development Corporation.

Ravi Venkateswara Rao, who lost his ticket to contest from Gudivada constituency to Venigangandla Ramu, was given the post of AP State Warehousing Corporation Chairman.

TDP farmers wing president Mareddy Srinivas Reddy was made the State Agriculture Mission Chairman. Anam Venkataramana Reddy, spokesperson of the party, was appointed as Chairman of the State Aquaculture Development Authority.

Tejaswi Podapati who raised voice on different platforms in favour of the TDP, was given the AP Cultural Mission Chairperson post. Manjula Reddy from Macherla was appointed as the AP Shilparamam Arts, Crafts and Cultural Society Chairperson. Former YSRC MLA Undavalli Sridevi, who joined the TDP, was given the AP Madiga Welfare Corporation chairperson post.

Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao from the JSP was made Chairman of AP Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation.