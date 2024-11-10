Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy urged Kurnool DIG to produce YSRC activist Varra Ravindra Reddy in court

KADAPA: Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy urged Kurnool Range DIG K Praveen and Annamayya district SP V Vidyasagar Naidu to immediately produce the arrested YSRC social media activist Varra Ravindra Reddy in court.

Addressing a press conference at Pulivendula on Saturday, Avinash Reddy alleged that Varra was being subjected to third-degree methods during detention in Kurnool district. The analysis of CCTV camera footage would expose the police torture and the orchestrated conspiracy against Varra.

Varra faces life threat from his own YSRC: BTech Ravi

Pulivendula TDP constituency incharge and former MLC BTech Ravi has said YSRC social media activist Varra Ravindra Reddy is now facing life threat from his own party.

Releasing a video on Saturday, Ravi suspected a possible YSRC conspiracy to eliminate Varra as the party initially reported his arrest and later claimed that he escaped. Questioning the sequence of events, Ravi said, “There may be a hidden YSRC agenda to harm Varra and later shift the blame to AP police and TDP.”