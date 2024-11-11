15th-century inscription found in drain in Bapatla district

VIJAYAWADA: A 15th century Telugu inscription was found dumped in a drain at Maruturu in Bapatla district. Archeologist and Pleach India Foundation CEO Dr E Sivanagireddy noticed the relic while conducting a campaign called ‘Preserve Heritage for Posterity’.

The Telugu inscription, dated 1453 CE, was issued by Vijayanagara emperor Mallikarjuna Devaraya. It is a record of a gift of cash to a Shiva temple in Maruturu village for its regular maintenance, the archeologist explained.

On enquiry, senior priest Bhagavatam Venkata Narayanacharyulu informed that the inscription, originally located inside the Shiva temple, was thrown outside a few decades ago during renovation.

Since the inscription bears the historical record of the village temple, Dr Reddy appealed to the authorities concerned to remove it from the drain, shift it inside the temple, and erect it on a pedestal with a small plaque engraved with the details of the record for the benefit of research scholars and to protect it for future generations.

Local youth Kandukuri Charan Gutti Nagavamsi, Sarath, Narisetti Eswara Nagesh, and Ghattuppal Srinivas participated in the campaign.