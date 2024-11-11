Andhra Pradesh experiences 60 days of extreme weather

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh experienced extreme weather conditions on 60 days out of the 274-day period from January 1 to September 30, 2024, according to a report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) titled ‘Climate India 2024: An Assessment of Extreme Weather Events’.
The adverse conditions led to 60 human casualties in the State, while agricultural, residential, and livestock losses were also substantial.
During this period, the State recorded significant damage to crops and homes. Crops covering 2,62,840 hectares were reported as damaged, while 85,806 houses sustained partial or total damage, marking Andhra Pradesh as the State with the highest number of affected homes in the country. Additionally, 501 animals were reported dead as a result of these extreme weather events.
Throughout India, extreme weather was observed on 255 out of 274 days, affecting 3.2 million hectares of crops, causing damage to 2,35,862 houses, and resulting in 3,238 human deaths. Nationwide animal losses stood at over 9,457 during this time.
In Andhra Pradesh, specific extreme events were also highlighted in the report.
Lightning and storms occurred on 12 days, leading to the loss of 17 lives. Heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides affected the State for 33 days, resulting in 43 fatalities. Additionally, the State experienced three warm nights - defined as nights when minimum temperatures remained 4 - 6.4ºC above normal-in the months of March through June.
The report distinguished between ‘very heavy’ and ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall, noting that such events were classified as extreme only when they caused damage.
Heatwaves, recorded on 19 days in the State, were also a concern. The report defined a heatwave as an increase in maximum temperature by 4.5 - 6.4ºC above normal, while a severe heatwave represented a rise of more than 6.4ºC.
They cautioned that, without meaningful measures against climate change, the impacts of extreme weather will likely intensify. In its analysis, the report observed that India experienced extreme weather events for over 90% of the first nine months of 2024.
The authors highlighted that the frequency of extreme weather events, previously expected once every century, are now occurring every five years or less. “This frequency overwhelms the most vulnerable populations, who lack the resources to adapt to this relentless cycle of loss and damage,” the report added, stressing the urgent need for enhanced climate resilience measures.
Report rings danger bells
The CSE report issued a strong warning on the implications of these trends. “This report is not good news, but it is a necessary warning, a call to recognise nature’s backlash and the urgent action required to mitigate it,” the authors noted. They cautioned that, without meaningful measures against climate change, the impacts of extreme weather will likely intensify. They highlighted that the frequency and severity of extreme weather events are now occurring every five years or less