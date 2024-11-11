Andhra Pradesh govt will ensure upliftment of weavers, says Minister Lokesh

GUNTUR: The TDP-led NDA government will provide necessary aid for the upliftment of weavers in the State, promised HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday.

He performed bhoomi puja and laid foundation stone for the construction of Padmashali Bhavan in Kolanukonda of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency. The construction will be taken up by Padmashali International Welfare Association (PIWA). The association members, and TDP leaders of the coalition government, gave a warm welcome to the minister.

On the occasion, Lokesh highlighted that the Weaver Shala, set up by the TDP, is providing livelihood to several weaver families in the region. He enquired about the services of PIWA and the construction of the new building. He recalled that handlooms have been distributed to local women on a grand scale previously.

The PIWA was established 17 years ago and has contributed for the betterment of weaver community across the State.