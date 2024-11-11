BEE programmes to be showcased at international meet on SDGs to be held in Chitrakoot

VIJAYAWADA: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency will present the impact of communication strategies driving the adoption of energy efficiency programmes at the 4th International Conference on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), scheduled to be held in Chitrakoot, India.

The Deendayal Research Institute, with the support of the World Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Forum, will be organising the conference to discuss strategies for achieving sustainable development.

On behalf of the BEE, the Media Adviser (Southern States/ UTs) Wing will highlight the transformative impact of energy efficiency in the Southern States of India, which are in line with the ‘Affordable and Clean Energy’ segment under SDG.

Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a leader in implementing the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) standards. The Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), initiated by BEE, sets minimum energy performance standards for commercial and residential buildings.

In Andhra Pradesh, the implementation has extended to over 120 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), with approximately 880 ECBC-compliance buildings approved till date.

The BEE will also focus on the role of Southern States, including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands in driving energy efficiency at the grassroots level.