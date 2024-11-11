Bring fame to NDA govt: CM Chandrababu Naidu to new corporation chiefs

VIJAYAWADA: Congratulating all those who got nominated posts in the second list, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said after a prolonged exercise of screening 30,000 applications, all the eligible were rewarded with posts.

In a press release, he said all of them got a good opportunity to serve the people in the TDP-led NDA government. “We have already made it clear that ours is a political governance and the selection for nominated posts has been made keeping this in view,” he said.

Explaining that political governance means that those who got the nominated posts too should become partners in the welfare being extended to the people, Naidu urged them to take their posts as a responsibility. “Utilise the opportunity to serve the people, and strive to get a good name to the NDA government,” he exhorted.

Though there are several aspirants for various posts, the selection has been made to do justice to those who have worked hard for the success of the NDA coalition in the elections. The selection has been made taking into consideration their hard work, sacrifices, style of functioning and discipline, he explained.

“In the selection for the nominated posts also, preference is given to those who have faced onslaught of the previous YSRC government for the full five years in a daring manner,” he revealed.

Stating that the TDP takes the credit of giving State-level posts to the booth-level activists, Naidu made it clear that in the coming days too such posts will be offered to more and more committed party activists.

“We will also reward others in the coming days by offering them nominated posts. Many leaders are likely to get director posts in various corporations. If you work hard, you will get further rise politically in the future,” the TDP supremo promised.

The Chief Minister advised those who got the nominated posts to function keeping in view the slogan ‘Simple Government and Effective Governance’ by mingling with people. “All those who got nominated posts should bring a good name to the NDA government, and should never exhibit any kind of ego,” the Chief Minsiter cautioned.