I-T raids on former YSRC MLA Grandhi Srinivas continue

VIJAYAWADA: Income Tax officials reportedly continued raids on the properties of former Bhimavaram YSRC MLA Grandhi Srinivas, who is into aqua business for more than three decades, for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday. However, there was no official confirmation from the Income Tax officials pertaining to the raids and seizures.

It is learnt that a team from Chennai Income Tax Department, along with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), visited seven places on Wednesday, and started verifying the records pertaining to businesses, income and tax payments of Srinivas.

According to sources, the Income Tax officials conducted raids at Bhimavaram, Eluru, Nagayalanka, Singarayakonda and Chennai, and also on the properties and houses of his relatives, business partners and close aides in Bhimavaram, Machilipatnam and Eluru. During the raids on the former MLA’s properties, the Income Tax officials reportedly seized some cash, documents, electronic equipment, hard disks and business records.