Second list of nominated posts leaves many disappointed in three Rayalaseema districts

KADAPA/ANANTAPUR/KURNOOL: The second list of nominated posts released by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has left many aspirants of the NDA coalition in the erstwhile undivided Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts of Rayalaseema region disappointed.

The post of Kadapa RTC Zone Chairman has been given to Anantapur TDP leader Poola Nagaraju, which has raised eyebrows, considering the absence of representation from Kadapa.

Additionally, two corporation chairperson posts have been allotted to Railway Koduru Assembly constituency in the erstwhile united Kadapa district. However, there has been no place for Kadapa legislators in the State Cabinet, and no one from the district has been made Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board member, which has fuelled further discontent.

In the first list of nominated posts, Kadapa was meted out a raw deal. The disappointment has continued in the second list also as no local leaders have found a place in it. During the 2024 general elections, the TDP achieved an impressive victory in Kadapa, winning five out of the seven Assembly segments.

The allotment of corporation chairperson posts to TDP aspirants of Kadapa might have helped the party strengthen its base further in the district, a political analyst observed. Only a few leaders like former MLC Bachala Pullaiah from Proddatur and BJP district president Vangala Sashibhushan Reddy got director posts. However, Pullaiah wrote a letter to the Chief Minister expressing his unwillingness to accept the director’s post.