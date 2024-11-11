Suo motu cases if officials are threatened, says Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

GUNTUR: Deputy Chief Minister (Environment, Forest, Science and Technology) Pawan Kalyan has warned that stern action will be taken against those who threaten public servants, and they will be held responsible for any untoward incident pertaining to the officers.
He participated in the State Forest Martyrs’ Day event held at Aranya Bhavan on Sunday, and paid rich tributes to the martyrs. Asserting that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go waste, he said Kirti Chakra recipient and IFS officer P Srinivas and 23 others had lost their lives while safeguarding the forest resources. Statues will be installed and the government buildings will be named after the martyrs, he said. The family members of martyrs were felicitated on the occasion.
Later addressing the media, Pawan Kalyan said the government gave full responsibility to the forest department higher officials to prevent encroachment of forest lands, poaching of animals and smuggling of forest produce.
Condemning the comments of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu, he said, “As an MLA and a former Chief Minister, Jagan has resorted to threatening the higher officials for discharging their duties, and it is highly deplorable. Suo motu cases will be filed against those who make threatening comments against the public servants,” he said.
Pawan Kalyan also alleged that the previous YSRC government manipulated police officials and committed several wrongdoings, including registering false cases. The inflammatory language and irresponsible comments made by YSRC leaders during the previous regime led to increasing atrocities against women, he said.
Underlining the responsibility of the people in preventing the crimes against women and children, he said, “Every individual should be socially conscious, and should not stand idly, if any woman or girl is subjected to trouble in front of them, and they should not hesitate to file a complaint in the local police station.”
The Deputy Chief Minister asserted that the laws should be implemented strictly to prevent heinous incidents like Nirbhaya, and RG Kar hospital rape and murder.
He also suggested that a village defence system be developed and committees, including students, youth and elders be formed to conduct self-defence classes for girl students in all educational institutions to ensure their safety.
Taking serious exception to axing of trees at several places in the State for the scheduled visits of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, when he was the Chief Minister, resulting in the loss of greenery, affecting the ecological equilibrium of those places, the Deputy Chief Minister said action will be taken against the officials responsible for it under WALTA (Andhra Pradesh Water, Land and Trees Act).
“Taking inspiration from the Bishnoi tribe which sacrificed their lives to protect the trees, and Sunderlal Bahuguna’s Chipko movement, we should protect trees and the environment and also ensure that required policy changes will be introduced for the protection of forests. Special funds will be allocated to strengthen the Forest Department,” he said.
Pawan Kalyan also highlighted that the illegal mining of natural resources in Eluru district and other places in the State led to damage to the local ecosystem and considerable loss of revenue to the State. To prevent this, a toll free number has been set up in coordination with various departments.
Pawan Kalyan announced that the red sanders logs seized from the smugglers during raids will be auctioned soon.