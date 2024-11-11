Suo motu cases if officials are threatened, says Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

GUNTUR: Deputy Chief Minister (Environment, Forest, Science and Technology) Pawan Kalyan has warned that stern action will be taken against those who threaten public servants, and they will be held responsible for any untoward incident pertaining to the officers.

He participated in the State Forest Martyrs’ Day event held at Aranya Bhavan on Sunday, and paid rich tributes to the martyrs. Asserting that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go waste, he said Kirti Chakra recipient and IFS officer P Srinivas and 23 others had lost their lives while safeguarding the forest resources. Statues will be installed and the government buildings will be named after the martyrs, he said. The family members of martyrs were felicitated on the occasion.

Later addressing the media, Pawan Kalyan said the government gave full responsibility to the forest department higher officials to prevent encroachment of forest lands, poaching of animals and smuggling of forest produce.

Condemning the comments of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu, he said, “As an MLA and a former Chief Minister, Jagan has resorted to threatening the higher officials for discharging their duties, and it is highly deplorable. Suo motu cases will be filed against those who make threatening comments against the public servants,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan also alleged that the previous YSRC government manipulated police officials and committed several wrongdoings, including registering false cases. The inflammatory language and irresponsible comments made by YSRC leaders during the previous regime led to increasing atrocities against women, he said.

Underlining the responsibility of the people in preventing the crimes against women and children, he said, “Every individual should be socially conscious, and should not stand idly, if any woman or girl is subjected to trouble in front of them, and they should not hesitate to file a complaint in the local police station.”