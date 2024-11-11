Twin Godavari districts get nine coveted posts

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP and JSP cadres of the erstwhile undivided East and West Godavari districts are in an upbeat mood after the release of the second list of nominated posts by the TDP-led NDA government.

Godavari districts have got nine coveted nominated posts. Five leaders from East Godavari and four from West Godavari have been given corporation chairperson posts. Kothapalli Subbarayudu has been appointed as Chairperson of AP State Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation, while Kudupudi Sattibabu has been made Chairman of

AP Setti Balija Welfare and Development Corporation. AP Kshatriya Welfare and Development Corporation chairperson post has been given to V Suryanarayana Raju.

It is important to note that three three communities have played key role in the just concluded elections, and the TDP-JSP-BJP combine has made a clean sweep in Godavari districts.

Former Legislative Council chairman Mohammed Shariff has been appointed as Advisor of Minority Affairs, and noted spiritual orator Chaganti Koteswara Rao as Advisor on Students Ethics and Values. The duo have been given Cabinet rank. Rajanagaram Assembly constituency TDP incharge Boddu Venkataramana Chowdary has been made Chairperson of Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority, while Tummala Ramaswamy has been appointed as Chairperson of Kakinada Urban Development Authority. Amalapuram Urban Development Authority chairperson post has gone to V Swamy Naidu. Reddy Appala Naidu has been appointed as Chairperson of RTC Regional Board (Vijayawada Zone).

Speaking to TNIE, former minister and East Godavari district TDP president KS Jawahar said, “No room for dissatisfaction in the TDP on nominated posts. I am an optimistic person. I am not dissatisfied for not getting a post. I am always loyal to the TDP.”