15% growth rate is achievable with right plans and policies, asserts CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced his ambition for the State to achieve a 15% growth rate by enacting comprehensive policies focused on economic expansion and wealth distribution.

Addressing the inaugural Swarnandhra Pradesh Vision 2047 Task Force meeting with top industrialists at the State Secretariat on Monday, Naidu expressed his determination to create prosperity by opening avenues for wealth creation and equitable distribution to elevate the standard of living of the underprivileged.

Recalling the previous TDP government regime’s achievement of 13.5% growth rate, Naidu confidently projected that the new goal of 15% is attainable with the right plans and policies. “Our State has all necessary resources—natural and human resources, infrastructure, highways, and airports,” he emphasised, highlighting AP’s readiness for innovation and investment.

The task force meeting, attended by Cabinet Ministers, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) representatives, and major industry leaders, was co-chaired by Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran. Discussions covered strategic steps needed across various sectors and invited participants to contribute ideas to support the ambitious Vision 2047 initiative.

“Today, technology offers us unprecedented opportunities,” he said, underscoring the importance of technological integration. “If we can leverage this technology and provide opportunities for youth, the results will be transformative.”

Naidu also introduced a new focus on the ‘Speed of Doing Business,’ aiming to foster entrepreneurial growth beyond the previous ‘Ease of Doing Business’ framework. He outlined his vision for every household to move beyond IT employment towards fostering entrepreneurial talent.

In attendance were industry heavyweights, including CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee, GMR Group Chairman GM Rao, L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan, and TVS Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan, who pledged support for the State’s development agenda. The meeting concluded with a call for collaborative efforts from both the government and private sector to boost growth.