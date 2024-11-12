Andhra Government allocates Rs 29,909 crore for education

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s education sector, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav has announced an allocation of Rs 29,909 crore for the School Education Department for 2024-25 fiscal.

The budget also made allocations for the Super Six guarantee–Thalliki Vandanam scheme, which offers financial assistance to mothers of children studying from Class I to XII in both government and private schools. Allocation of Rs 5,387.02 crore has been made under SC, ST, BC, and Minority components, aiming to reduce dropout rates by addressing financial barriers to education.

“Our government is undertaking comprehensive reforms to improve school infrastructure and enhance student learning outcomes,” Kesav asserted and added that one of their administration’s first priorities was the Mega DSC recruitment drive to fill 16,347 vacant teacher positions which is expected to bring new energy and expertise to the educational workforce.

Additionally, the TDP-led NDA government has reduced administrative burdens on teachers by limiting app-based requirements, enabling them to focus more on teaching. The government also announced the renaming of key educational schemes in honour of renowned figures like Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Dokka Seethamma.

In the higher education sector, an additional Rs 2,326 crore has been allocated for the 2024-25 fiscal year. As part of the Swarna Andhra @ 2047 vision, the State government is committed to strengthening State universities and establishing ‘knowledge cities’ in Amaravati, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam. Furthermore, the government also intends launch faculty development programmes to train 18,000 faculty over the next three years.

To enhance students’ employability, the government has partnered with organisations such as NASSCOM, EduSkills, Salesforce, and Microsoft to provide internships for over 2.5 lakh students, starting in December 2024.

While the budget allocations have been well-received by some, concerns about funding adequacy and transparency persist.

“The previous government allocated Rs 6,500 crore for Ammavodi, and the current government’s promise of Rs 15,000 per student under Thalliki Vandanam needs nearly Rs 11,000 crores, however, the State government allocated only Rs 5,387.02 crore,” S Narahari, President of the Parents’ Association of Andhra Pradesh, told TNIE.

Sulluru Yachendra, State President of the ABVP Students’ Union, also voiced reservations, urging the government to increase education sector funding as per the Kothari Commission.