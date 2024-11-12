Ganja cultivated in 3.5 acres uncovered in Andhra's ASR village using drones

Of this, 1.20 acres is patta land cultivated by four individuals, 0.05 acres government land by an individual, 1.95 acres of unsurveyed land by nine individuals, and 0.35 acres of forest land by five individuals.

SP Bardar mentioned that the initial tip-off from local informers had suggested a much smaller operation, indicating only around 10 ganja plants in the area. "The full extent of the cultivation was uncovered only after deploying drones," he said.

He further noted that tribals of the Degalarayi hamlet have received significant support for alternative crops, including silver oak, coffee, and sweet lime, aimed at encouraging local communities away from illicit cultivation. "These alternative crops have been provided to the community, and they have been growing them," Bardar noted.

"However, according to initial investigation, it appears the villagers assumed that isolated ganja patches would go undetected as they are located amid thick tree cover. They assumed that police would not monitor the area, given that they were also cultivating alternative crops, not realising the technological tools we use to monitor even remote areas," he added.

In addressing the broader issue, the SP emphasised the police's commitment to preventing ganja cultivation across the district. "We want to send a clear message: no matter where people try to cultivate ganja, we will track and take action. This operation should also serve as a warning to those encouraging illegal activities among tribal communities," he stated