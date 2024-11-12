Government focuses on urban infrastructure with Rs 11.4k crore, Amaravati gets Rs 3k crore

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav announced that the dream capital city of Amaravati is finally taking shape after a five-year hiatus. The government has allocated Rs 3,000 crore for infrastructure development projects in the State capital, envisioning Amaravati as a global destination with world-class infrastructure, attracting people, investments, and jobs.

Keshav stated that Amaravati’s planning principles are designed to create a livable, efficient, and sustainable “blue and green” city. The State government has secured Rs 15,000 crore in funding from multilateral agencies through the Government of India for Amaravati’s development, he said.

Keshav also allocated Rs 11,490 crore to the Department of Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) for 2024-25, emphasising that during the previous regime, urban areas were largely neglected. The minister reiterated commitment to sustainable urban development beyond the capital, with major cities such as Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, and Kurnool included in development plans. “During the previous regime, urban areas faced severe challenges in sanitation, waste management, and infrastructure. Our government is dedicated to reversing this trend,” he asserted.

In support of these efforts, GIS-based master plans for Class II towns with populations between 50,000 and 99,999 have been initiated. Under AMRUT 2.0, the State government aims to provide universal access to safe water, rejuvenate water bodies, promote treated water reuse, and implement rainwater harvesting.

To support food security for residents, the State government has established 204 Anna Canteens across 123 urban local bodies, offering affordable meals. Plans are also underway to open 158 more canteens in rural areas, he said.