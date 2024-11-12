Panchayats get Rs 16.7k crore for sustenance

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA government, which believes that Gram Panchayats were given a raw deal during the previous YSRC regime, has made a budgetary allocation of Rs 16,739 crore for the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav mentioned that the government has taken initiatives to revive the past glory of the Panchayat Raj system by promoting local self-governance in its true spirit. Under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Special Gram Sabhas were conducted in all 13,326 panchayats in the state on a single day, August 23, for the approval of the MGNREGA action plan, which set a world record. The implementation of the action plan has begun with the laying of cement roads in all villages.

The government has adopted a vision plan for the development of panchayats under the Swarna Panchayats programme and has released Rs 998 crore from the 15th Finance Commission funds in August, which were due to Gram Panchayats from March 2024.

“Our government is implementing various convergence initiatives under MGNREGA with 16 line departments to ensure sustainable livelihoods for the rural poor and create durable assets in villages. In 2024-25, over 1.2 million households completed 100 days of wage employment. Projects such as horticulture, farm ponds, livestock shelters, and natural resource management projects, including rooftop water harvesting, percolation tanks, and check dams, have been undertaken,” he highlighted.

The government is committed to bringing every poor family in rural areas above the poverty line. “Our government is actively supporting the livelihood of SHG (Self-Help Group) members by aligning with various central schemes such as the PM Employment Generation Programme, PM Formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises, PM SVANidhi, and PM Vishwakarma. This convergence aims to increase income levels and boost informal employment opportunities for SHG members. Additionally, by promoting Open Network Digital Commerce, our government is enabling SHG women to expand their businesses. This strategic approach will foster sustainable income growth for SHG members,” he said.

The Andhra Pradesh Rural Road Connectivity Project has completed 1,574 works, connecting 2,134 habitations with 2,855 km of roads, he added.