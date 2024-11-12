Shot in the arm to health as government allocates Rs 18.4k crore

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has allocated Rs 18,421 crore for the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department for the financial year 2024-25, an increase of Rs 2,539 crore from the previous year’s Rs 15,882 crore.

Presenting the Budget in the Assembly on Monday, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav remarked that the increase in the budgetary allocation was aimed at providing accessible health to all. “The government’s top priority is to provide affordable, accessible, quality, and timely healthcare services to citizens. Comprehensive reforms are being implemented in the health sector with the goal of ‘Health for All’,” he asserted.

Furthermore, the Finance Minister also revealed plans to introduce a STEMI Program to address the rising incidence of cardiovascular disease by providing necessary equipment and manpower training. He also recalled the launch of the Statewide cancer screening programme to identify the patients and refer them for advanced medical facilities.

“Under the School Health Programme, Anganwadi children and students up to 18 years of age will be screened for the 4Ds: defects at birth, deficiency diseases, developmental delays, and disabilities. Infrastructure at all medical facilities, from PHCs to General Hospitals, will be upgraded,” the minister said.

Additionally, Keshav highlighted the TDP-led NDA government’s flagship programmes such as Dr NTR Vaidya Seva, revitalisation of 108 and 104 ambulance services, and family welfare programmes under the National Health Mission. Maternal and child health, already above the national average, will be improved further to ensure the wellbeing of mothers and children, the minister asserted.