Tatas to set up 20 hotels and IT centre in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Tata Group chairperson Natarajan Chandrasekaran called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Monday and discussed some key areas of growth in Andhra Pradesh, where the State government and Tata Group could collaborate.

Taking to social media platform X, Naidu posted, “Met with the Executive Chairman of @TataCompanies, Mr N Chandrasekaran, in Amaravati today. We reflected on the remarkable legacy of Mr Ratan Tata, whose visionary leadership and contribution have left an indelible mark on India’s industry landscape. He made immense contributions to the growth of our State.”

Stating that the Tata Group continues to be an important stakeholder in the growth of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu stressed that TCS is committed to establishing a new IT Development Centre in Visakhapatnam, with a potential to create 10,000 jobs.

Naidu said, “In order to boost tourism and industrial growth, Indian Hotels are exploring, setting up another 20 hotels across the State (Taj, Vivanta, Gateway, SeleQtions and Ginger Hotels) along with a large convention centre.”

Naidu added, “Tata Power is evaluating over 5 GW in solar and wind projects, with a potential `40,000 crore investment.”