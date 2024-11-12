Varra Ravindra Reddy and two others held

KADAPA: YSRC social media activist Varra Ravindra Reddy, 38, was arrested for posting offensive content on social media targeting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, and their families.

Two individuals who had sheltered him were also taken into custody.

Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen stated that Reddy, a resident of Kodreddipalli in Pulivendula, had worked at Bharathi Cements since 2012.

He became involved in YSRCP’s social media activities in 2019 and later served as Kadapa district’s co-convener. Reddy used social media to spread defamatory content, fabricate explicit images, and incite unrest among various communities. His actions, coordinated by a network of supporters, were seen as promoting division and undermining social harmony.

The investigation has identified 45 individuals, including Reddy, involved in these activities, said Praveen.

Reddy managed around 40 YouTube channels, which were used to spread vulgar content, particularly targeting women leaders. These operations were allegedly directed from the YSRCP office in Tadepalli.

Reddy was apprehended on Sunday night near Kunta-Atmakur Road in Prakasam district.

A complaint had been filed against him on October 8 by Pullappagari Hari, a member of the SC community. SP V Vidyasagar Naidu condemned the posts as deeply offensive and a threat to societal values.