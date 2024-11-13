Bhargav’s bail plea: Andhra Pradesh HC seeks details from police

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed Gudivada Two Town Police to place before it the details of the cases registered against Sajjala Bhargav Reddy, former in- charge of YSRC social media wing, on charges of encouraging objectionable posts on social media against TDP chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his wife. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to November 14.

On that day, the court will consider whether to issue interim orders or not in the case. Bhargav filed an anticipatory bail plea in the High Court in cases registered against him by Gudivada Two Town Police. Petitioner’s counsel Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy sought an urgent hearing of the case.

When the court asked why the urgency, he said police were deployed to arrest Bhargav anytime and the issue pertained to the freedom of the movement of the petitioner. He argued that for the posts made in March, April and May, complaints were lodged now and subsequently cases were registered. As police are looking to arrest the petitioner, the court was requested to issue interim anticipatory bail orders.

Meanwhile, Bhargav Reddy filed a few more anticipatory bail petitions separately in the cases registered against him for derogatory social media posts in Bhimavaram One Town, Kadiri rural and Pulivendula police stations.