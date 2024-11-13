Ensure success of sand policy: CM Chandrababu Naidu to MLAs

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has held the MLAs responsible for the effective implementation of the free sand policy in the State. Despite repeated cautions given by Naidu on several occasions against the involvement of MLAs in the sand and liquor policies, reports are suggesting that the prices of sand and liquor are being controlled by the MLAs in several constituencies, say sources.

Against such backdrop, Naidu, who chaired the NDA Legislature Party meeting, participated by the MLAs and MLCs of TDP, JSP and BJP at the Assembly Committee Hall on Tuesday, made the MLAs responsible for the implementation of the free sand policy in letter and spirit. “If you have any issues in this regard, report to me and I will take required steps,” he said.

Making it clear that all the MLAs should follow what told by him and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Naidu expressed his desire that all the MLAs should win the elections in 2029.

“It was 150 days after the formation of NDA government in the State. We are going ahead with rebuilding the institutions that were damaged during the past five years. I have become the CM for the fourth term but never witnessed destruction of institutions in such a way. We have brought all the damaged institutions back on track, and it is now time for accelerating the governance,” Naidu stressed.

The NDA government fulfilled several promises and came up with many initiatives in the past 150 days. The social security pensions have been increased for all categories of beneficiaries. Apart from restoring Anna Canteens, three gas cylinders are being given free of cost to white ration card holders under the Deepam 2.0 scheme from Deepavali, Naidu highlighted.

It has been proposed to set up industrial Parks in every Assembly constituency, and the local MLA will be the chairman of the park, Naidu revealed. He urged the MLAs to focus on the development of tourism sector to generate employment opportunities for the local youth in a big way. Underscoring the need for population management, Naidu said the total fertility rate should be improved to 2.7 from 1.7. With focus on increasing population, the Russian government even constituted a department for it, he mentioned.